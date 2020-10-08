Heated snow plow headlight

Superior Signals, Inc. (SSI) has unveil a new LED snow plow light collection. With winter fast approaching, SSI wants to make sure all of its customers are prepared to handle whatever winter throws at them. Offering the latest technology, the crown jewel of the collection is the LED8500HSPL.

The LED8500HSPL is designed to work as a headlight replacement and comes as a set. They can be either pedestal or surface mounted and comes with a 6-pin Deutsch connector. With a 13 LED configuration, the light operates as a high beam, low beam, daytime running light and turn signal. Most importantly, however, is the heated lens. Designed to melt snow and ice in 15-20 minutes, this light will keep you operating in even the most extreme cold weather. The light has IP67, IP69K, CE and DOT certifications, as well as a three-year warranty, meaning you’ll have the peace of mind knowing that these lights won’t leave you out in the cold.

“All of our lights in the snow plow collection are LEDs, meaning that they’ll last significantly longer then halogen equivalents. They also have a lower current draw while producing a stronger light output. Designed to be resistant to water, dust and vibration, these lights are maintenance free, meaning you have one less thing to worry about,” says SSI sales manager Jane Fitzgerald.

superiorsignals.com