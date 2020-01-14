Hand towels

Permatex, a leading innovator in chemical technology for automotive maintenance and repair, offers SCRUBS In-A-Bucket professional grade scrubbing towels for use in shops, garages, and around the house. A strong, dual-textured towel, SCRUBS towels thoroughly clean hands, arms, without the use of soap or water. They can also be used to clean tools and all types of surfaces.

SCRUBS In-A-Bucket were the first pre-moistened, dual textured towels on the market. They feature a clean, citrus scent, and leave skin free of dryness and irritation. The towels feature a Rough Touch surface that removes and traps dirt and soil, ensuring that grime remains on the towel and is not transferred back to the skin.

SCRUBS cleaning towels remove dirt, tar, oils, grease, paints, adhesives, epoxies, caulks, inks and dyes, urethanes, lubricants, cable jelly, and asphalt. In professional shop environments, SCRUBS In-A-Bucket professional grade scrubbing towels can save time and money, because technicians do not have to travel back and forth from their work areas to a sink to clean up in-between jobs

SCRUBS In-A-Bucket professional grade scrubbing towels are available in a 72-towel bucket, a 30-towel bucket, and a case of 100 individual towel packets.

