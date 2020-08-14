Fuel system products

Carter has expanded its already extensive line of fuel pumps.

All of the new applications are quality engineered for the automotive aftermarket to meet or exceed OE standards for performance and durability. As part of of the product design and verification process, Carter performs over 20 verification tests to ensure all fuel pumps meet demanding OE requirements.

“Our engineers have the experience and know-how of the rigorous testing needed to ensure Carter pumps deliver unrivaled performance and capabilities,” said Brent Berman, group director — repair products, TRICO Group. “That’s how Carter continues to expand coverage to more vehicles than ever before.

The additional 73 SKUs cover over 13 million VIO (vehicles in operation) and includes popular models like Chrysler 300, Ford F-150, Dodge Charger, Ford Explorer, Infinity QX60, Hyundai Elantra and Nissan Sentra.

Carter fuel pumps provide industry leading coverage with over 95% of domestic and import VIO.

Trico Group’s portfolio encompasses comprehensive product offerings that include; Trico wiper blades, Autolite spark plugs, Carter fuel systems and water pumps, Fram oil filters and air filters, Anco wiper blades, Airtex fuel pumps, and StrongArm lift supports.

www.CarterEngineered.com