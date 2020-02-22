Ford/ Lincoln brakes

Bosch has introduced new aftermarket severe duty brake pads for select Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

The new products feature advanced technology and long life. The new replacement brake pads will fit more than 120,000 Ford and Lincoln MKT vehicles currently in operation in North America.

Bosch Severe Duty Brake Pads just got better with optimal all-around braking performance. The new brake pads use Advanced Aerospace Alloy Transfer Layer Technology in Bosch friction formulas that have the best-in-class performance, quiet operation and long life. Severe Duty pads utilize multilayer shims, slots and chamfers to create optimum fit for many applications.

Bosch Severe Duty Brake Pads provide coverage to Ford vehicles including 2013-2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility, 2015-2016 Ford Special Service Police Sedan, 2013-2015 Ford Taurus and 2013-2016 Lincoln MKT.

Bosch is committed to researching and developing new and innovative aftermarket automotive parts and technologies for the future.

www.boschautoparts.com