Description

The new John Bean EZ-Collets app helps service technicians identify the best set of tools for their balancers, improve balancing accuracy, ensure rim protection, and provide a faster setup.

The app aims to help service professionals find the best collet, flange, or quick plate for a wheel balancing job in as few steps as possible. When using the app, users simply select a vehicle to view, and compare balancing tool options and the benefits of each. The app also provides information about the tire and rim of the selected vehicle.

www.JohnBean.com