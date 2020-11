Description

Dorman’s new EPS rack for select Ford F-150s features upgraded seals, and includes a proprietary programmer for fast, free setup. The EPS rack currently supports Ford F-150s built between 2011 and 2014.

As an upgraded replacement, this newly manufactured electronic power steering assist rack and pinion assembly also features an improved seal design to prevent water intrusion. It also comes pre-loaded with software and includes calibration tool that eliminates need for OE scan tool.

www.dormanprocuts.com