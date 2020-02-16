Delphi Technologies is also offering customers increased choice and availability of parts by broadening its coverage in engine management, a move that resulted in double-digit growth for key products.

“As we are fast tracking our new-to-range process, we are providing customers much faster new growth opportunities,” Chad Smith, vice president, Aftermarket, North America, said. “By expanding our sales coverage in two key product categories for vehicle repairs, we’re demonstrating our investment to growing our customers’ businesses. And we’ve achieved this growth while maintaining our best-in-class product testing and validation procedures, so technicians can install our parts with confidence every time.” Delphi Technologies expanded its engine management portfolio this year by adding more than 250

part numbers, resulting in double-digit growth for engine sensors. This expansion complements its full line of ignition coils and MAF sensors. Coverage for knock sensors increased by 40 percent, while MAP and camshaft position sensors increased by 30 percent. The company also added new ABS wheel speed sensors, crankshaft position sensors, and vehicle speed sensors, and plans to reach 75 percent sales coverage in engine sensors by the end of 2020. Delphi Technologies has pursued smart consolidations for greater stocking efficiency in this category, offering higher coverage with fewer SKUs.

