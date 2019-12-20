CRP Automotive offers Rein Automotive Drive System Service Kits that cover the entire drive system of the vehicle. The kits are available for popular Audi, BMW, and Volkswagen models.

To ensure a simple and easy service, Rein Automotive Drive System Kits include the exact, high-quality parts needed to complete the job, and are offered in two configurations. If the vehicle requires a timing belt, the appropriate Rein Automotive kit includes the timing belt, as well as other necessary parts along with the accessory drive belt and related components. If the vehicle uses a timing chain, CRP includes the belt and all of the components associated with the accessory drive system, including the water pump. This level of specification allows shops and technicians to save time and money by simplifying their parts search and order just one part number to complete the job.

Rein Automotive offers 17 kits for Audi, BMW, and Volkswagen applications and has coverage for over 2 million VIO across the United States and Canada. All of the kits include the belt(s), bearing(s), and water pump for the application.

The Rein Automotive under car program features easy look up on CRP’s online application catalog that can be accessed through the CRP Automotive or Rein Automotive brand websites, www.reinautomotive.com, or Show Me the Parts, www.showmetheparts.com/crp/.

Rein Automotive offers a wide range of OE-quality automotive replacement parts for import vehicle applications, from motor mounts to hose assemblies and just about everything in-between. Rein programs include AC parts, an antivibration program, an expanded hose program including power steering hoses and a master cooling program inclusive of coolant hoses, water pumps and kits, coolant expansion tanks, thermostats and thermostat assemblies along with caps and sensors. The Rein Automotive name stands for consistent and reliable quality. Only high quality parts wear the Rein Automotive name, whether for European or Asian vehicles.

www.crpautomotive.com