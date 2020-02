Snap-on says its new Diagnostic Thermal Laser takes troubleshooting to a whole new level with laser-guided temperature readings, thermal imaging capabilities and storage for hundreds of images, all in one tool.

Featuring both laser and thermal components, the Diagnostic Thermal Laser combines temperature readings of up to 1,800°F (1,000°F in thermal mode) and thermal imaging capabilities for unrivaled performance on a greater variety of applications.

Additional features include:

thermal image blending, plus a visible-light camera to provide more detail • delta reading in laser mode to capture highs, lows and delta

trigger captures pictures and stores hundreds of images

trigger capture for images and temperature readings alike

ergonomic pistol-grip design for easy, precise control

built in LED light

32×32 thermal sensor resolution

