Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket has introduced a new diagnostic tool designed to help improve technician’s productivity by streamlining vehicle diagnosis. Continental‘s Autodiagnos Pro automotive diagnostic system has been specially designed to help automotive technicians analyze, diagnose, and repair vehicles faster. The new tool is designed to service all makes and is a resource that is continuously updated as vehicles evolve.

Designed and built by OEM tool developers based on an OEM platform used worldwide, Autodiagnos Pro is specifically engineered for use by the professional aftermarket automotive technician. The scan tool was designed by the same engineers who developed assembly line testing tools for global OEMs. The tool was engineered and is supported in the US.

Autodiagnos Pro automotive diagnostic system reports DTCs in an average of 20-30 seconds, decodes VINs in seconds, and provides accurate data in list, multiple graph, and gauge formats. The clear and sharp interface presents vehicle data in an intuitive and uncluttered layout – easy to configure, easy-to-read.

Christopher Bahlman, Head of Diagnostics & Services, Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket (CVAM) business unit, announced the new product and noted, “We are excited to introduce our new Autodiagnos Pro professional scan tool. From its speed to its clear, sharp and intuitive user interface and using the same data in OE diagnostics, Autodiagnos Pro is built to enhance technician and shop productivity.”

To ensure that the tool integrates seamlessly with a shop’s current system, the Autodiagnos Pro automotive diagnostic system operates on a subscription-based model, so there is no large, upfront investment. The system can utilize a shop’s existing compliant tablet or laptop, or the subscription can be bundled with a new tablet at purchase. Autodiagnos Pro automotive diagnostic system comes with a one-year subscription at purchase.

Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket is a leading aftermarket supplier of OE-engineered parts for HVAC and engine cooling, door systems, tire pressure monitoring systems, engine management, fuel systems and instrumentation, automotive diagnostic systems, premium wiper blades, and brake system parts and fluid.

www.autodiagnospro.com