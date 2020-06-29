The Bosch ADS 625 repair diagnostic scan tool is now available in the Shop-Ware Shop Management platform. Combined with the shop management and customer retention tool of the Shop-Ware platform, this diagnostic tool allows auto repair experts to conveniently diagnose, research, and repair vehicle issues all in one place.

Bosch ADS 625 offers everything technicians need to diagnose, research, and repair vehicle issues. The ADS 625 comes standard with access to Bosch Repair-Source, a comprehensive vehicle service and repair information library with full vehicle system coverage for Domestic, Asian and European brands. Additionally, the ADS 625 touts many of the fastest scan times in the industry, with all-system DTC scans averaging under 60 seconds, and complete scans for 30 seconds or less for many vehicle year, make and models.

In 2018, Bosch announced its investment in Shop-Ware to provide all independent automotive workshops, including Bosch Car Service shops, in North America with special access to the Shop-Ware platform, and to accelerate Shop-Ware’s third-party software integration roadmap. The customizable platform is a point-of-sale tool that integrates proprietary and third-party shop management software to enhance technician and customer experience behind and in front of the counter at automotive aftermarket repair shops.

“Since we invested in Shop-Ware in 2018, we’ve seen the tremendous value it has provided for all automotive workshops, with our state of the art coverage and speed we represent Invented for Life further through our diagnostic tools portfolio.” said Uli Jaschek, Bosch director of product marketing.

Jean-Philippe Persico, Bosch director strategy, digital innovation and workshop business, adds, “The integration of ADS 625 is an exciting new step in this digital ecosystem, and we’re thrilled to be providing yet another high-quality Bosch tool that makes each job more seamless for technicians. This integration further deepens the values Bosch promises to consumers and partners when talking about the Bosch Car Service network. Our ecosystem encompasses innovative access to the highest technology standards and customer-oriented solutions, that help end consumers and fleet customers access services from the biggest independent automotive repair network in the world.”

“Shop-Ware users look to our platform to support every aspect of their shop,” said Carolyn Coquillette, Shop-Ware CEO. “With the ADS 625 integration, we’re fulfilling a significant diagnostic access point that will enhance both technicians’ and their customers’ experiences from start to finish. This is a great example of what’s possible the Shop-Ware/Bosch partnership.”

Bosch-ADS.com/whats-new