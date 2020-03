TrakMotive is pleased to announce the release of 117 New numbers which include Automotive CV Axles, ATV CV Axles, Drive Shafts and CV Intermediate Shafts. These units are all in stock and ready to ship.

New numbers cover over 61 million part opportunities including:

84 Automotive CV Axles = 59.7* million sales opportunities

– Including 5 Cold Weather CV Axles and 3 Extended CV Axles