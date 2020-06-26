Customer relationship management

Epicor Software Corporation has introduced a number of enhancements to its Epicor MechanicNet Cloud CRM solution, a leading customer retention and outbound marketing application for automotive service businesses.

In today’s highly competitive automotive service industry, it’s becoming critical for shops to efficiently build strong, lasting customer relationships that extend far beyond the sales counter and service bay. Epicor MechanicNet Cloud CRM offers automation that takes much of the legwork out of building and maintaining these relationships through targeted promotions, appointment scheduling and reminders, dynamic websites, social media integration, online review management, and more. The latest release includes an improved reputation manager, new customer data reports, and a more robust set of tools for communicating with customers.

“This update gives shop owners new and creative ways to unlock great value for their businesses,” said Stephen Gannon, automotive business lead, Epicor. “It provides a powerful combination of customer data and marketing tools that allow shops to act on that data to attract more cars and add value to each job.”

Among the new or enhanced features in this release are:

New Reputation Manager, which aggregates website, Facebook, Google, and Yelp reviews on the solution’s analytics dashboard (OBD4 Business dashboard);

New Frequency Report, including actionable reporting on customer and vehicle frequency, and related average repair order (ARO) and spending;

New “Drifted Away” Report, showing customers who have been in the shop three times in the previous 18 months but have not returned in the past six months;

Expanded Mtexting capabilities, including a modernized layout, smart search, image and video capabilities, and customer response alerts;

Expanded MCal appointment management allowing shops to send appointment reminders via text message;

Enterprise Dashboard provides multi-shop owners with consolidated data from all connected locations, including ROI, KPIs, marketing data, customer behaviors, and more;

Expanded Thank You Program, which sends text messages with links to Google and other review pages; and

Postcards, which can be added at an additional cost and used to target customers without an email address

www.epicor.com