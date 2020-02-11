Crankshaft and cam tool

OTC has announced the addition of new specialty crankshaft and cam tools to its product lineup for Detroit Diesel engines. OTC tools are designed to improve a technician’s effort and efficiency in the shop and help keep heavy-duty fleet vehicles on the road. The new crankshaft and cam tools are now available throughout North America. Cam Gear Alignment Tool (#5882) – The OTC Cam Gear Alignment Tool aligns the cam gear during camshaft assembly installation. The special pin on the 5882 fits into the cam timing hole on Detroit Diesel Series 60 engines for proper alignment.

