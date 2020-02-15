OTC announced today the addition of new specialty crankshaft and cam tools to its product lineup for Detroit Diesel engines. OTC tools are designed to improve a technician’s effort and efficiency in the shop and help keep heavy-duty fleet vehicles on the road. The new crankshaft and cam tools are now available throughout North America.

Crankshaft Alignment Tool (#5883) and Replacement Tip (#5883-1) – The OTC Crankshaft Alignment Tool ensures proper crankshaft alignment during camshaft timing inspection and service of Detroit Diesel Series 60 engines. The tip of the 5883 drops into the crankshaft locating hole to place the No. 1 cylinder at top-dead-center. Replacement tips (#5883-1) are also available the OTC Crankshaft Alignment Tool.

