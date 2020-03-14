Cooling and engine products

Spectra Premium has launched 80 new products, featuring many late-model high-quality aftermarket products for heating & cooling systems and engine management.

Cooling products

The 29 new late-model cooling products (9 radiators and 20 condensers) cover over 2.5M vehicles in operation. The radiators and condensers are fit-tested together to ensure an easy installation of both parts and the correct spacing gap between them for optimal cooling.

Electronic throttle bodies

5 brand-new electronic throttle bodies, including two first-to-market, are now available. Spectra Premium ETBs are always new, never remanufactured or recycled cores. The ETBs now cover 90% of the market demand, including these new numbers for popular domestic applications: 10-06 Chevrolet Silverado 2500-3500 (TB1225), 18-15 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (TB1232) and (TB1247) for late-model Jeep Cherokee, Chrysler 200 and Dodge Dart.

Heavy-duty oil pan

The brand-new heavy-duty aluminum CATP04A Oil Pan new part answers the high demand for several 00-98 heavy-duty applications for the makes of Blue Bird, Freightliner, Ford, Peterbilt, Chevrolet C200, Crane Carrier, GMC, Kenworth, and several more.

Other engine management products

In the addition to the Electronic Throttle Bodies, we introduce several new ignition and engine management products in this quarter: Oxygen Sensors (10), Ignition Coils (3), Crankshaft Position Sensors (2), Mass Air Flow Sensor (1).

Designed and engineered to OE specifications by our Canadian engineers, Spectra Premium only produces completely new products that do not require any core charges.

Among these new parts, the new S10374 crankshaft position sensor fits close to 3 million 15-10 Honda Accord, Civic and CRV on the road.

“We introduced several new late-model products for the cooling and engine management systems to meet the demand of recent vehicles,” explained Eric Renaud, corporate director, category management, aftermarket. “The new condensers and radiators are timely new arrivals in anticipation for this coming winter’s collision season in northern States and Canada.”

https://ecat.spectrapremium.com/

www.spectrapremium.com