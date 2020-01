TrakMotive has introduced 237 new part numbers, providing over 24 million application opportunities, including automotive CV axles, ATV CV axles, drive shafts, CV intermediate shafts and window regulators. These units are all in stock and ready to ship.

The new numbers cover over 24.3 million vehicles in operation including:

115 Automotive CV Axles = 15.5 million sales opportunities

11 CV Intermediate Shafts = 1.8 million sales opportunities

53 Drive Shaft Assemblies = 6.1 million sales opportunities

6 Window Regulators = 930,000 sales opportunities

52 New ATV CV Axles, including 22 HD applications

