Meguiar’s has introduced an addition to its Hybrid Ceramic line of products, Meguiar’s Hybrid Ceramic Detailer. This new formula puts a whole new twist on what a spray detailer can deliver by gently and quickly removing light dust and contaminants while leaving behind a layer of hybrid, Si02 ceramic protection that beads water like crazy.

Meguiar’s has been making amazing detailers for a while now, but none like this one! As you would expect from a traditional detailer, it contains lubricants that help to buffer the surface when removing light contaminants between regular washings and wax applications. However, their chemists have figured out a way to infuse this with Si02 technology to leave behind Hybrid Ceramic protection by just spraying on and wiping off. It’s the ideal choice for maintaining pre-existing Hybrid Ceramic Protection created by Meguiar’s Hybrid Ceramic Wax or Meguiar’s Hybrid Ceramic Liquid Wax, but it can also be used to strengthen any wax, sealant or coating of choice. When done, paint is left with a slick finish, increased shine and a boost in water beading protection.

Meguiars Hybrid Ceramic Detailer comes in a 24 oz. bottle.

