Wix Filters has expanded its newly launched line of Wix XP Cabin Air Filters, designed with premium PUR-AIR technology and multi-layer protection.

The high-performance filtration category has seen tremendous growth with cabin air filters (25% CAGR) and high-premium oil filters (13% CAGR) leading the charge.

“Wix Filters recognizes the trends in our industry and the increased demand for filters has created a specific need for a product like the XP Cabin Air Filter,” said Donald Chilton, director of product management for Wix Filters. “We are proud of this product and the innovative technology that makes it stand out.”

The filter was designed to make vehicles safe havens for allergy sufferers, which count for 50 million people in the United States. The key innovations within the product include:

Particle filter layers that filter out nearly 100% of allergens like pollen and dust

Premium activated carbon layer that absorbs odors, gases and pollutants

Biofunctional layer that protects against odor-causing bacteria and mold growth

“Wix is constantly evolving and growing, learning the latest technology and enacting it in its products,” said Mike Lerch, brand manager for Wix Filters. “The XP Cabin Air Filter allows drivers and their passengers to breathe cleaner air, contributing to their overall wellness and wellbeing.”

Recommended replacement of the filter is every 12 months or 15,000 miles, but as always, Wix encourages drivers to refer to their owner’s manual for their specific vehicle recommendations.

