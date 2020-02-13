ZF Aftermarket has launched a newly formulated TRW branded brake program in both mid-grade and premium lines.

The TRW Ultra and TRW Pro lines are perfectly tailored to meet their respective market needs. Both lines feature a blend of 100% copper-free formulations, putting the product lines ahead of the California copper-free legislation deadline of 2025. The pads are slotted and chamfered per the OE configuration and include stainless steel hardware for installation, where applicable. To ensure a safe break-in on both the TRW Ultra and TRW Pro lines, the pads are post-cured for an average of 10 hours.

“We are happy to add the TRW Ultra and TRW Pro branded mid-grade and premium friction lines to the TRW brand portfolio,” said Mark Cali, head of independent aftermarket for the United States and Canada. “We’ve done our due diligence in benchmarking the two new lines to deliver the best performance in coverage, quality, safety, price, logistical expertise and customer support. We’ve ensured that the reduced dust, reduced noise and stopping performance all meet or exceed market expectations. The best formulations have been chosen for each vehicle resulting in a perfectly tailored line, ready for the customer.”

Ultra VS Pro

The TRW Ultra premium brake pad line offers nearly 800 SKUs providing over 98% coverage for a wide range of vehicles up to 15 years old. TRW Ultra also features CITEC coating to provide additional stopping performance during the break-in period, and shims that are designed per the OE configuration. A siliramic lubrication packet is included in the box to further aid in installation.

The TRW Pro mid-grade line offers more than 1,000 SKUs that provide over 98% coverage for a wide range of vehicles up to 35 years old. TRW Pro also features nearly 40 SKUs in both a ceramic, and semi-metallic formulation that allows consumers to tailor their selection to best fit their vehicle’s needs.

www.zf.com