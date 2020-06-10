Brakes for electric vehicles/hybrids

NRS Brakes has designed pads specifically for electric/hybrid vehicle technology.

According to NRS Brakes, vehicles with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) demand higher quality of all parts, especially safety items such as brakes.

As moisture creeps through the porous nature of the friction material it is compromising the untreated backing plate.

Usually moisture in the friction material is dissipated as heat is created through normal braking routines.

Hybrid and electric vehicles do not experience this same creation of heat. As a result, we are seeing a significant increase in brake pad separation (failure) that is beginning to become widely recognized as a result of corrosion.

NRS Brakes’ galvanized backing plates ensure no rust or corrosion occurs from lack of use due to regen braking.

The patented mechanical attachment system physically adheres the friction material to the backing plate. This ensures the pad material cannot separate from the backing plate for the entire life of the brake pad.

NRS brake pads are made from galvanized steel and were designed with the environment in mind.

