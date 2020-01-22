CRP Automotive now offers Rein Automotive Brake Vacuum Pumps for popular Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Rolls Royce, VW, and Volvo applications. Rein Automotive Brake Vacuum Pumps are designed as plug and play replacements for failed units. These new pumps solve various performance and safety issues and are built for reliability and long service life.

Vacuum pumps that fail or operate inefficiently significantly reduce the performance of braking systems, EGR valves, intake manifold switches, turbocharger actuators and more. They can also trigger the check engine light, limp mode or engine misfires.

CRP Automotive offers 10 part numbers in the Rein Automotive Brake Vacuum Pump line and delivers coverage for over 3.9 million VIO across the United States and Canada.

CRP Automotive provides everything needed for a complete installation, including a required gasket or seal, which are not always provided by the dealer. Rein Automotive Brake Vacuum Pumps are backed by a 2 year/24,000 mile warranty.

The Rein Automotive undercar program features easy lookup on CRP’s online application catalog that can be accessed through the CRP Automotive or Rein Automotive brand websites,

www.reinautomotive.com