CRP Automotive has introduced a new line of Rein Automotive Brake Vacuum Pumps designed for applications on popular European makes. Developed to replace failed units, these OE-manufactured pumps help improve braking performance and increase driver safety. CRP Automotive offers 11 SKUs that deliver excellent coverage for Audi, Alpina, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Rolls-Royce, Volkswagen, and Volvo models. Overall VIO across the United States and Canada is over 3.9 million vehicles.

Designed as easy plug-and-play replacements, Rein Automotive Brake Vacuum Pumps provide an excellent solution for various performance and safety problems caused by the original components. Vehicles with failing brake vacuum pumps can see a significant reduction in the brake boost assistance, as well as the performance of other vacuum dependent components such as EGR valves, intake manifold switches, and turbocharger actuators. A failed brake vacuum pump can also trigger the check engine light, limp mode, as well as engine misfires.

Rein Automotive Brake Vacuum Pumps come complete with every component needed for a proper installation, including a required gasket and/or seal, which are not always provided by the dealer. CRP Automotive backs the pumps with a 2 year/24,000 mile warranty.

