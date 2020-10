Description

NRS Brakes has released new brake pad numbers for a wide range of vehicles. Annual sales of these vehicles – including Audi, BMW, Chrysler, Lexus, Mercedes Benz, and Toyota – exceeds six million units.

The NRS line of premium brake pads feature noise-canceling brake pad piston cushions and shims. The new line is also said to be durable, affordable, and sustainable. They feature galvanized steel that prevents rust and corrosion, and pads made without copper or lead.

www.nrsbrakes.com