Continental now offers an exceptional line of ATE Original Brake Pads that delivers excellent coverage for over 88% of European makes and models. The pads are formulated to original equipment friction specifications and manufactured and tested to meet or exceed OE manufacturers standards.

To ensure that the pads deliver the ideal braking solution for specific vehicle applications, ATE engineers utilize over 150 different friction formulations. ATE Original Brake Pads are designed to deliver exceptional braking performance with smooth and quiet operation. The pads provide full braking power instantly without fade, squeal, or judder.

ATE Original Brake Pads are engineered for low heat transmission to prevent pedal failure and are equipped with underlayers and noise damping sheets to minimize noise and provide a smooth operation.

Dan Caciolo, head of product management for Continental Independent Aftermarket Powertrain & Brake Systems, said, “ATE Original Brake Pads are rigorously tested to not only meet OE manufacturers, but also exceed our own even more stringent safety and performance requirements.”

www.ate-na.com