Brake Lube

ATE Plastilube Brake Lubricant Prevents Squealing and Extends Caliper Service Life

Continental now offers its performance proven ATE Plastilube Brake Lubricant to the North American market. Formulated to effectively reduce brake pad noise, ATE Plastilube also provides long-lasting protection against corrosion for caliper guide surfaces including caliper slide pins and the areas between the piston and backing plate. ATE Plastilube is designed to improve brake service life and reduce maintenance frequency.

ATE Plastilube helps keep all moving brake parts lubricated and operating smoothly in all weather conditions. The popular lubricant is non-corrosive and compatible with all metals and most O-ring materials.

To extend brake caliper and pad service life, ATE Plastilube can be used on the point of contact between the ‘ears’ of the brake pads and the caliper guide. These areas of metal to metal contact can become contaminated with rust, salt, and road grime, limiting the movement of the pad within the guide, causing reduced function and noise.

Dan Caciolo, head of product management for Continental Independent Aftermarket Powertrain & Brake Systems, said, “Many of our professional technician and import specialist customers have been asking us to make ATE Plastilube available in North America. We’ve heard them, and are delighted to be able to make it available!”

