Raybestos has expanded its Element3 brake caliper line with the addition of new part numbers, covering over 13 million vehicles-in-operation (VIO).
Additions to the Element3 caliper line include coverage for the following popular late model truck and SUV applications:
With 100 percent new components, no core return and lower warranty rates, Raybestos Element3 brake calipers provide hassle-free installation and optimal performance. Designed and manufactured to strict Raybestos engineering specifications and safety requirements, these ultra-premium calipers offer original-equipment precision at a fraction of the cost of OE. The aluminum or zinc-plated castings provide superior corrosion prevention and meet (ASTM B117) 96-hour salt spray corrosion resistance test standards. The line is ideal for high VIO and problem applications, and includes plated brackets, where required.