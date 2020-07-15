Raybestos has expanded its Element3 brake caliper line with the addition of new part numbers, covering over 13 million vehicles-in-operation (VIO).

Additions to the Element3 caliper line include coverage for the following popular late model truck and SUV applications:

Toyota: Tundra 2015-2018; Sequoia 2015-2018

Ford: Expedition 2010-2017; Expedition EL 2015-2016; F-150 2010-2011; F-150 2015-2017;F-350 Super Duty 2013-2016; F-450 Super Duty 2013-2014

Lincoln Navigator 2009-2017

Chevrolet: Silverado 2500 HD 2011-2019; Silverado 3500 HD 2011-2019; Suburban 2016-2019

GMC: Sierra 2500 HD 2011-2019; Sierra 3500 HD 2011-2019

Nissan: NV1500 2018; NV2500 2018; 3500 2018; Titan XD 2018

With 100 percent new components, no core return and lower warranty rates, Raybestos Element3 brake calipers provide hassle-free installation and optimal performance. Designed and manufactured to strict Raybestos engineering specifications and safety requirements, these ultra-premium calipers offer original-equipment precision at a fraction of the cost of OE. The aluminum or zinc-plated castings provide superior corrosion prevention and meet (ASTM B117) 96-hour salt spray corrosion resistance test standards. The line is ideal for high VIO and problem applications, and includes plated brackets, where required.

