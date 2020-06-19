BMW brake pads

With new galvanized brake pads designed for the best in BMW driving dynamics, NRS Brakes has expanded its line of premium pads to include the 2020 BMW M240i, a sporty and smaller alternative that is part of the luxury brand’s 2-series. This new addition along 2020 BMW 2-series will represent approximately 102,000 vehicles in production globally.

NRS Brakes says its pads use galvanized steel to withstand rust and corrosion and require significantly fewer replacements, making them the most affordable option, based on total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle.

