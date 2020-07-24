BMW, Audi brakes

Hella Pagid Brake Systems is now an original equipment manufacturer for the BMW i3, Audi S8 Quattro among other newer vehicles.

Hella Pagid, the Essen-based brake systems specialist for the independent aftermarket that operates in a joint venture with automotive suppliers TMD Friction and Hella, offers as a full-range supplier more than 14,000 spare brake parts for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.

In addition to wearing parts, brake hydraulics and fluids/chemicals, the extensive range from Hella Pagid also includes accessories for all vehicle models. This portfolio not only covers vehicles from the compact class to light commercial vehicles, but also electric and hybrid vehicles to sports cars. It caters for almost 100 percent of vehicles in Europe in terms of brake pads and brake discs.

“Our claim is clear: We want to be the leading full-range supplier in the independent aftermarket for all brake-related products, supporting our customers round the world in the best possible way with articles offering top quality and high availability,” said Thomas Gorkow, director of product management and marketing at Hella Pagid.

The brake caliper portfolio was therefore expanded in 2020 by another 987 vehicle applications, with the total vehicle stock exceeding 19 million.

The range of brake pads has also been further extended. It now covers 757 additional vehicle applications for a worldwide stock of more than 8.5 million vehicles. Here Hella

Pagid offers 2,100 brake pads, which are manufactured at the plants of its parent company, “TMD Friction.”

The brake disc portfolio has also been extended by 299 vehicle applications with a stock of over seven million vehicles worldwide, so that the total range of brake discs now exceeds 2,600 items. Some of these new brake discs feature an increased level of carbon (high carbon content), so making them particularly resilient, as the material composition is characterized by rapid heat dissipation.

www.partcat.com/hella