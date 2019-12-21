Beam wipers

Continental ClearContact Premium Beam Wiper Blade Program Delivers Over 94% Coverage for Cars and Light Trucks

Continental Commercial Vehicles and Aftermarket has introduced a new program that features quick and easy OE fit and trouble-free inventory. Designed for the U.S. and Canadian markets, ClearContact premium beam windshield wiper blades do not require any adapters and come fitted with the right connection needed for the vehicle. If shops have the program’s 14 front windshield part numbers in stock, they can cover over 94% of passenger cars and light trucks that come in for service. Overall VIO in the United States and Canada exceeds 258M.

ClearContact windshield wiper blades are available for both front and rear wiper applications. The front blades feature an all beam design and are available in 14 part numbers covering lengths from 15 to 28 inches. The rear wipers are offered with 19 part numbers in lengths from 10 to 16 inches.

Howard Laster, Executive Director, Automotive Aftermarket North America, Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket (CVAM) business unit, announced the new program and noted, “We are extremely excited about our new ClearContact wiper blades program because it readily complements our leading aftermarket programs and makes us more valuable to our distribution partners, import specialists, and service shops.”

Laster added, “In addition to the selling power and OEM heritage of the Continental brand, our ClearContact wiper blades are ready-to-use right out of the box, just like our renowned REDI-Sensor TPMS Sensors. There’s no need for adapters or fumbling with the fit. With ClearContact, wiper blade replacement is a fast and easy one-step operation. Plus, the maximum application coverage offered by our minimal inventory requirement makes ClearContact the ideal choice for service shops, tire dealers, and quick lubes.”

Featuring an advanced beam design, ClearContact windshield wipers maintain an even pressure on the wiper blade for consistent performance, from edge to edge. The state-of-the-art blade composition resists UV light and harsh environmental conditions to remain flexible and provide an exceptionally long service life.

Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket is a leading aftermarket supplier of OE-engineered parts for HVAC and engine cooling, door systems, tire pressure monitoring systems, engine management, fuel systems and instrumentation, automotive diagnostic systems, premium wiper blades, and brake system parts and fluid.

www.Continental-ClearContact.com