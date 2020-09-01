Battery tester

Midtronics says the new Conductance Profiling technology in the CPX920PLTV Battery Diagnostic Service System delivers significantly fewer charge and retest decisions and detects and flags reserve capacity issues.

Midtronics Inc. has introduced a battery diagnostic service system with technology designed to provide more information about the battery’s condition and charge.

The company says the new CPX920PLTV Battery Diagnostic Service System features Conductance Profiling, a patented technology designed to provide more, and deeper, information about battery State of Charge (SOC) and State of Health (SOH) than available via either traditional load or conductance testing.

This new Midtronics technology delivers significantly fewer Charge & Retest decisions, in addition to battery reserve capacity warnings.

With the number of electronic components and accessories in today’s vehicles, additional demand is placed on the reserve capacity of batteries. The CPX920PLTV can detect and flag reserve capacity issues, a key to avoid loss of vehicle function or no start conditions.

The CPX920PLTV supports diagnostics for conventional lead-acid, AGM, and EFB batteries and advanced vehicle systems, including start-stop.

Today’s service environment requires diagnostic solutions with the technology, communication and information to support ever more sophisticated batteries and vehicle systems,” says Will Sampson, vice president and business leader, transportation division at Midtronics. “As the complexity of battery and electrical systems continues to evolve, diagnostic technology must not only stay in step but also be flexible enough to adapt to new technologies as they emerge.”

The DSS-5000 supports future vehicle / battery technologies via automatic software updates delivered wirelessly with Midtronics Battery Management Information System

The CPX920PLTV is available for order now in Canada. The CPX920PLTV platform has already been adopted by multiple major customers and will shortly be in use in dealer service locations throughout the United States and Canada.

www.midtronics.com/transportation