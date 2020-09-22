Continental now offers a wide range of OE quality Hybrid Battery Cooling Fans for popular hybrids from model years 2003-2017. Formerly only available from the dealer, Continental has 16 part numbers available for exact replacement on hybrid models from Ford, GM, Honda, Hyundai, KIA, and Toyota.

Applications include: Buick Lacrosse 2014-16, Ford C-Max Energi 2013-17, Ford Fusion 2013-16, Ford Fusion Energi 2013-16, Ford Fusion Hybrid 2010-12, Honda Accord 2005-07, Honda Civic 2002-05, Honda Civic Hybrid 2006-11, Honda Insight 2010-14, Honda CR-Z 2011-16, Hyundai Sonata 2011-15, KIA Optima 2011-16, Lexus CT 200h 2011-17, Lexus ES 300h 2013-17, Lexus RX 400h 2006-08, Lexus RX 450h 2010-15, Lincoln MKZ 2012-16, Mercury Milan 2010-11, Toyota Avalon 2013-17, Toyota Camry 2007-11, Toyota Camry Hybrid 2012-17, Toyota Highlander 2006-2013, Toyota Prius 2010-15, Toyota Prius C2012-16, and Toyota Prius V 2012-17.

“Since the introduction of hybrid powered vehicles in North America over 15 years ago, the demand for replacement parts has been constantly increasing,” says Christina Bergstrom, Continental senior product manager. “Over 95% of hybrid batteries use ‘air cooled’ technology to keep the battery and battery cells properly cooled. These battery packs can begin to weaken after only five years of service. As they age into the 7th and 8th year of service life, the cooling fan may need to be replaced in order to maintain battery health and overall vehicle fuel economy.”

Continental Hybrid Battery Cooling Fans are designed to restore the original battery cooling performance to the vehicle. The fans are exact replacements for the original fan in vehicle specific fit, form, and function. Their OE design ensures ease of installation right out of the box and delivers quiet, dependable operation, and optimal service life. The fans also feature identical mounting locations and plug and play electrical connections for quick and easy installation.

Continental is a leading aftermarket supplier of OE-engineered parts for HVAC and engine cooling, door systems, tire pressure monitoring systems, engine management, fuel systems and instrumentation, as well as automotive diagnostic systems, premium wiper blades, and brake system parts and fluid.

www.usa.vdo.com