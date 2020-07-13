The new Matco BJPXR9 Ball Joint Connected Adapter Kit covers 29 percent more vehicle models than competitive kits, with fewer adapters. The patent-pending secure-click C-frame holds adapters, cups and ball joints securely, making it easier to setup, remove and install ball joints. Made by OTC, the Matco BJPXR9 is maintenance-free, with no O-rings or split rings to lose or replace, while holding cups and adapters throughout ball joint service. An additional 18 adapters are available, covering 43 percent more vehicle models than competitors.

Exclusive to Matco, the BJPXR9 ball joint connected adapter kit is fully compatible with ball joint cups and adapters from most Matco and OTC ball joint kits, including MST6529, MBJA20, LUBJP, BJP7025C and MST6539 kits. The C-frame can also be used on U-joints, wheel studs and heavy-duty wheel studs, and is compatible with applicable Matco and OTC kits.

The BJPXR9 starter kit includes 9 cups and adapters for use on 235+ vehicle models. The additional 18 adapters, available individually, cover 375+ vehicle models. A 17-page application manual includes vehicle application by year, make, model and adapters needed for both removal and installation.

The Matco BJPXR9 boasts an extra-large 9” x 2-3/4” C-frame for use on cars, trucks and SUVs from a Honda Civic up to an F-550. At only 10.4 lbs., the C-frame is easier to handle and setup for less fatigue. Its forcing screw is impact-rated with an integrated striking cap for hammer blows, to help shock a ball joint during removal or installation.

Matco’s BJPXR9 Ball Joint Connected Adapter Starter Kit and 18 additional adapters are available now through Matco dealers and matcotools.com only. For more information on the Matco-exclusive BJPXR9, or to view the application guide, visit

www.matcotools.com