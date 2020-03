Mevotech has launched its latest Terrain Tough Xtreme design innovation for ball joints – a patent pending design that offers an engineered solution for problematic memory steer applications. Working with input from technicians, Mevotech engineers developed a TTX ball joint to combat memory steer. It features a specially designed sintered metal upper bearing to better withstand radial loads, variances in suspension geometry, and facilitate the entire range of movement for the ball stud.

