Alignment machine

With just one click, automotive professionals can visit https://wheelaligners.johnbean.com/ and learn how the John Bean® V3300 wheel alignment system can help them improve shop productivity, increase customer satisfaction and grow the bottom line.

The dedicated landing page showcases the innovative John Bean V3300 aligner and its distinctive product features, including a clear visualization of the system screen and detailed information about tech specifications and standard accessories. The website includes the ability to download the John Bean sales assistant app where customers have easy access to sales support and can view current promotional offers. An informative new video demonstrates the ease of performing an alignment and ADAS recalibration from start to finish.

“If you are looking for a wheel alignment system you can trust to be accurate, while saving valuable time and increasing shop revenue, the John Bean V3300 is the ideal system of choice,” said Jordan Krebs, product manager for John Bean. “The V3300 is a standalone, worry-free mobile wheel alignment system that provides quick and accurate measurements to increase error-free repair services.”

The John Bean V3300 alignment system is designed to guide technicians of multiple skill levels through an accurate alignment in less time, reducing errors and improving efficiency. Its advanced notification system monitors the entire alignment procedure in order to automatically correct and compensate for simple issues without slowing the alignment process down, ensuring that every alignment is done on time.

Featuring the fastest camera ever offered by John Bean, the V3300 has an optimized software flow and a built-in notification system that work together to provide fast and accurate readings. This allows the service technician to work quickly while maintaining confidence the results will be correct. The V3300 also features “Compensate-Warn-Alert” that allows the system to compensate almost any error made during the alignment. Whether it’s due to suspension stress or loose components, the John Bean V3300 will quickly find and correct errors as they occur.

