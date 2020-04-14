Everything under the vehicle is galvanized or plated. Including calipers and rotors. So why not the brake pads? NRS Brakes has answered the call with the launch of NRS Galvanized Brake Pads, which now completes the rust protection story for all the critical parts of the brake system.

This new line-up will become the new gold standard in brake pads resulting in the greatest ROI for both commercial and consumer applications.

“NRS Brakes Galvanized brake pads allow the driver to get the full use of the friction as the galvanized steel will not rot and corrode like the traditional painted brake pads” said Montu Khokhar, CEO of NRS Brakes. “this makes NRS Brakes the longest lasting brake pads in the industry”

NRS shark metal technology mechanically bonds the friction material using hundreds of shark teeth.

And with the addition of an innovative noise cancelling hardware, the Piston Insert- which is included with every NRS Brake pad set – NRS Brake pads are also the quietest pads in the market.

In addition to their impact on vehicle wellness and reduction of downtime, NRS Brakes are also pivotal for fleet managers, providing them the best ROI advantage. With their galvanized backing plates and NRS shark teeth bite into the friction lining so there is zero chance of friction to steel plate separation, resulting in LESS time in the bay waiting on repairs and MORE time on the road. Time is money and this solution will maximize driver’s time on the road. Fleet’s drivers are protected by this modern technology and design – and so is their business.

