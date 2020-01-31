Delpy has launched more than 300 new fuel handling part numbers in recent months, including more than 70 first-to-market parts, and is targeting an additional 400 new parts in 2020. These expansions help Delphi Technologies customers stay on the leading edge of coverage in fuel handling parts no matter the vehicle that enters their garage.

Chad Smith, vice president, Aftermarket, North America, says, “We are committed to finding complete solutions to support our customers’ businesses. This means taking care of their parts, testing, and training needs all in one program. And this is particularly true for fuel handling.”

With more than 2,000 part numbers in its fuel handling program, Delphi Technologies customers can expect full sales coverage in this area. This year alone, the company increased its fuel handling offering by more than 10 percent with plans for a 20 percent increase in 2020.

The new numbers include more than 70 first-to-market parts, strengthened by the company’s one hundred years of OE expertise. The portfolio includes fuel modules, gasoline direct injection (GDi) pumps, electric fuel pumps, hanger assemblies, mechanical fuel pumps, transfer units, fuel strainers, feed pumps, in-line solenoid pumps, and accessories.

These fuel handling parts boast new and more durable packaging featuring the Delphi Technologies brand with simplified labeling. Inside the box, a new pillow-pack inflated encapsulating sheath protects modules and hangers during shipping to lessen the risk of damage.

www.delphiaftermarket.com