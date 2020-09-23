PRI cancels 2020 trade show

The Performance Racing Industry has canceled its 2020 trade show.

In a letter to the industry, PRI president Dr. Jamie Meyer said the decision comes after “great efforts” were expended by PRI staff, the city of Indianapolis, and industry members from around the world to produce a first-class event for motorsports professionals.

“While we certainly respect the tough job that local public health officials have in keeping their community safe, it became clear that we wouldn’t be able to provide a trade show environment in 2020 with the business and networking opportunities you’ve come to expect,” he said.

“Our goal will always be to deliver a world-class event that helps racing and performance businesses succeed, and we share your disappointment over the outcome of this year’s show.”