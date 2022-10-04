Police asking for help in IDing vehicle

York Regional Police in the Toronto area is asking for help from the automotive aftermarket community to identify a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run last month.

Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit released a still shot from surveillance video of the vehicle from the incident in Richmond Hill.

The vehicle is suspected to be a 2009-2011, four-door Honda Civic, dark-coloured, possibly grey, with a loud muffler and damage to the front passenger side corner and windshield.

It’s possible the suspect behind the wheel has brought their vehicle to a local shop to repair the damage from the incident.

On Thursday, September 1, 2022, at approximately 9:15 p.m., police were called to Major Mackenzie Drive East and Cedar Avenue for reports of a pedestrian struck by a car. When officers arrived, they learned that the 26-year-old female victim had been crossing the street when she was hit by the vehicle that failed to remain at the scene. The female victim was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are looking to further this investigation in the event someone has tried to get this vehicle repaired anytime after Sept. 1.

York Regional Police is asking anyone with information to contact the Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.