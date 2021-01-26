Podcast: 2020 Shop of the Year winner Erin Vaughan

Erin Vaughan, owner of Kinetic Auto Service in Regina, Sask., recently won the 2020 Shop of the Year award from CARS magazine.

More than two dozen shops from across the country were nominated for the annual Shop of the Year award, which recognizes a business celebrating a significant milestone or recent innovation. This year’s unanimous winner was Kinetic, chosen for Vaughan’s visionary leadership through a series of business crises.

In the latest episode of Auto Service World Conversations, we caught up with Erin to see how things are going, and to learn more about everything she’s working on for 2021.

