Plews & Edelmann launches new power steering program

Plews & Edelmann has launched a new, high quality power steering hard parts program under the Edelmann Elite brand.

The new program includes power steering rack and pinion assemblies, power steering pumps, and power steering gear boxes.

Designed to outperform remanufactured parts in both quality and reliability, it delivers application coverage not available in a new product in the aftermarket and is priced to provide a competitive option for WDs and independent repair shops over OE dealer sourced parts.

Import & domestic coverage

The Edelmann Elite program delivers a wide range of application coverage for popular import and domestic models from Acura, Buick, Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Honda, Jeep, Lexus, Nissan, Oldsmobile, Pontiac, Subaru, and Toyota.

Initial coverage for cars, vans, SUVs and light trucks currently exceeds 60 per cent of North American demand and will expand to over 80 per cent in 2021, as new applications are tooled.

Each Edelmann Elite power steering rack, pump, and gear box is designed with new parts. The new line aims to eliminate failures caused by OE design, but also improve upon the original design and incorporate the latest OE revisions and enhancements.

”Our Edelmann Elite program breaks new ground in aftermarket power steering and is a real game changer for today’s distributors and shops,” said Dan Billie, Plews & Edelmann chief commercial officer. “With our new, 100 per cent tested, in-house designs, we‘ve offset the nagging issues of reliability experienced with remanufactured parts and have taken exceptional strides to reduce high warranty rates and prevent parts swapping fraud.”

Because Edelmann Elite power steering parts are new components, traditional core exchanges are not required and the need for any additional handling and logistics is eliminated. This also makes Edelmann Elite hard parts well-suited for e-commerce sales.

Unique DNA identification number

Every Edelmann Elite hard part receives a unique Designated Numeric Asse (DNA) identification number, which verifies its authenticity and corresponds to a 100 per cent test inspection report that is included with the product to confirm its level of quality.

This unique numeric ID, which includes the manufacturing date, test number/location, and Edelmann Elite part number, is etched into each part, making it easier for distributors and wholesalers to avoid warranty hassles caused by unqualified claims, fraudulent parts swaps, and untraceable returns.

Plews & Edelmann has also developed custom, craft corrugated packaging that incorporates an activated foam restraint molded around every rack and pinion assembly to protect tubes, tie rod ends, and drive shafts from damage during handling and transportation.

For more information, visit: www.edelmannelite.com.