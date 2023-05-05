Photos: Acklands alumni reunite

More than 40 alumni of Acklands got together recently to reminisce about old times.

Acklands, Westward Tools and Bumper to Bumper veterans gathered in Red Deer on April 20. Put together, more than 1,300 years of industrial, automotive & tool experience was together in the same room.

Former employees came as far away as Port Coquitlam, B.C. to take part. Acklands past president Doug Cumming and former Westward Tool General Manager Bob Jones addressed the group.

Reunion organizer and Acklands supreme memorabilia collector Ted Sherring said he was pleased with the results. He received overwhelming applause for his efforts and a very positive response to undertaking the reunion again for next year.

Thanks to Sean Corcelli for the details above and the photos below.

Acklands 2023 reunion