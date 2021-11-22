Philips releases new work lights

The new line of Philips Xperion 6000 LED work lights designed for automotive service professionals has been released by Lumileds.

All five lights have 6000K colour temperature and are resistant to impact, water, and solvents. Equipped with integrated magnets and 360° rotating hooks, these LED work lights can be attached to a metallic surface or suspended above the work area.

The line includes two ‘Pillar’ lights that feature hinged light panels and boost, eco, and spotlight modes. The Xperion UV Pillar model has a UV diagnostic light for leak detection and CRI 95 rated LEDs for excellent colour accuracy when matching automotive paint colours.