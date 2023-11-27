Philips adds air diffuser

Lumileds has introduced the Philips OlfaPure 7300, an app-controlled, car aroma diffuser that allows drivers and passengers to relax, stay alert, reduce motion sickness or simply refresh the air inside their vehicle.

The diffuser holds up to four different scent cartridges at a time, allowing users to customize their preferred aroma to improve their driving experience and mood.

It’s controlled by a smartphone app that employs an advanced spatial algorithm to control the aroma diffusion for an optimal experience. The technology varies the scent output automatically, providing a refreshing, consistent aroma. The smart scent release avoids the ‘nose blindness’ that is common with diffusers that continually pump out a high level of scents. To ensure a consistently adaptive scent, the algorithm analyzes factors including the characteristics of the scent, how quickly it travels, and even the vehicle cabin size.

“In addition to the smart scent release, the Philips OlfaPure 7300 also uses a dry-air diffusion technology that is safer than traditional car aroma devices,” said Jason Dreger, Lumileds product marketing manager. “The OlfaPure 7300 does not use liquid oil droplets that leave residue on interior fabrics, leathers, plastics, or windows. It has also been certified by the International Fragrance Association (IFRA) as safe to breathe.”

Users can choose from an array of 10 different fragrances including three ‘functional’ scents and seven ‘mood’ scents. It is designed to fit in most console cup holders and is USB powered and Bluetooth connected.