Permatex names new associate marketing manager

Ben Grueser has been promoted as Permatex’s new associate marketing manager.

He will be responsible for Spray Nine and Fast Orange brands, the company said in an announcement. In the role, he will oversee the management brands, initiate and coordinate the launch of new products and manage profit improvement projects.

Grueser has been with Permatex since May 2018. He initially joined the company’s finance department as a staff accountant after a successful internship. In April 2019, he became a financial analyst for the company. He was responsible for product and sales analysis, supporting accounting activities and internal data management.

Dan Clarke, Permatex’s director of marketing, noted the company’s excitement in adding Grueser to the marketing division.

“He has an extensive knowledge of our business and the markets we serve,” Clarke said in a statement. “His skillset and experience will be a welcomed addition to our Spray Nine and Fast Orange team and the successful growth of our brands.”