People & Places: Corporate moves in June 2020

People & Places

PurePower names new direct of business development

Stephen Gow has been named director of business development and sales for diesel fuel injectors and turbochargers remanufacturer PurePower Technologies.

He will be responsible for leading all business development, marketing and sales activities, and growing the PurePower overall product portfolio in the aftermarket, and with OEM key accounts and end-user customers.

Gow will report to managing director Greg Butler.

“Stephen’s demonstrated understanding of product and market needs, along with his vast experience in industrial marketing over the past 30 years will serve our customers well,” said Butler. “His passion for ‘moving the needle’ and bringing consumer insights into the overall decision-making process will help us greatly as we continue on our current growth pattern and increase PurePower’s visibility with new and existing key customers.”

Gow joins PurePower after a long career at Spirax Saco, where he held a number of marketing positions of increasing responsibility with the company. Most recently he served as vice president of marketing with overall responsibility for market development, product management, marketing services, market intelligence, customer service, strategic pricing and product development.

PurePower Technologies is headquartered in Columbia, S.C.

www.purepowertechnologies.com

Aisin senior manager of sales and marketing retires.

Charles (Chuck) Pariano has retired as senior manager of sales and marketing for Aisin North America’s Aftermarket Division.

Since 2006, Pariano had been responsible for Aisin’s aftermarket sales and marketing strategy, developing and implementing programs for various sales and distribution channels in North America, and selling various OE product categories into the aftermarket in both the U.S. and Canada.

During his tenure, the Torrance, Calif.-based division has seen substantial growth in revenues, with many new OE products being introduced every year. Pariano believes as he departs, the current Aisin aftermarket sales team in place is very well positioned to continue this growth.

Prior to joining Aisin, Pariano held various management positions within the aftermarket during his 35-plus years in our industry. He was the business development manager for Douglas Battery, vice president of aftermarket sales at Schrader Bridgeport International, and national account sales manager for Modine Manufacturing Co. He also was a member of the CAWA Manufacturers Council.

“Over the years I’ve been in the aftermarket, I’ve had the distinct pleasure to work with great people, customers and industry leaders, which enabled me to make many friends while conducting daily business together,” Pariano said. “I’ll definitely miss seeing everyone at various industry wide events during the year as I step away.”

He plans to enjoy travels with his wife, June, and see many parts of the world he has simply flown over in the course of his career.

“I’m sure it will look much different from the ground instead of from being up in the air,” he said.

He resides in La Quinta, CA, with his wife, June.

Aisin World Corp of America based in based in Northville, Mich., with its aftermarket sales division in Torrance, California.

Autologue welcomes new hire to the sales team

Steve Mason has joined the sales team of Autologue Computer Systems.

According to the company, he will play a key role on the continued execution of Autologue’s strategic sales growth plan.

With more than 35 years of experience, Mason will focus on sales of the company’s suite of software solutions and continued top-rate customer service. He started his aftermarket career as a counterman and driver at parts warehouses, and his background includes leadership roles at Continental Parts Company, XL Parts and Solera.

“We are very fortunate to have Steve join the Autologue team,” said Jim Franco, president and CEO of Autologue. “He knows the aftermarket industry well, and joins at a great time, as many in the aftermarket are increasingly looking to implement tools that our software provides to optimize their businesses in the face of the challenges posed in today’s new marketplace.”

Mason said he is thrilled to start a “new adventure” with a thriving organization like Autologue.

“I look forward to collaborating with this team of truly energized and motivated professionals to develop new business relationships and drive future growth,” he said.

www.autologue.com

Dayco names new director of sales for North America

Thomas J. (TJ) Fontana has been appointed director of sales, North America for Dayco, a supplier of engine products and drive systems to the automotive, industrial and aftermarket industries.

Fontana will lead the light and commercial vehicle aftermarket segment and Samagalski will head up the industrial, fluid power and performance markets for the U.S. and Canada.

With 30 years of progressive leadership experience at Tenneco and Johnson Controls, Fontana brings with him a wealth of industry relationships, channel strategies and advanced program development skills in commercial vehicle, retail, light vehicle and program groups. His experience and customer focus will be vital to the growth of all product categories and to ensure a premium mix of Dayco products within each channel.

Tyler Samagalski earns new director spot for Dayco

Tyler Samagalski has been promoted to director of industrial, fluid power and performance markets, North America.

Well-known in the Canadian market, Samagalski has been with Dayco for 10 years, where he developed a strong understanding of the company’s products, technologies and services as a regional manager in Canada. He quickly emerged as a stand-out in the organization and advanced to a leadership position as director of the Canadian aftermarket.

In his new role as director of industrial, fluid power and performance, Samagalski will be able to fully utilize his robust knowledge of Dayco’s extensive product lines – especially hydraulics – to deliver growth in the industrial segment.

Shannon Lara takes over marketing role for Dayco

Shannon Lara has been named director of marketing for Dayco’s North American aftermarket.

She will work directly with Fontana and Samagalski to deliver new products, programs and applications to the market, driving sales and increasing customer satisfaction through targeted industry-specific and voice of the customer research across North America.

Lara is a highly accomplished marketing and communications veteran with more than 25 years of experience in brand strategy, B2B and consumer campaigns in the automotive aftermarket.

Most recently, she led marketing for NORMA Group’s aftermarket and OE businesses, though she gained the bulk of her aftermarket experience during her tenure at Honeywell International as senior global marketing communications manager for the company’s transportation systems business unit. In this role, Lara launched numerous brand campaigns and digital initiatives that drove sales for the FRAM, Prestone, Autolite, Holts, Bendix and JURID brands. At Dayco, Lara will develop and deploy a coordinated and disruptive marketing strategy to drive brand recognition and sales growth in belts and power transmissions.

Dayco’s most recent organizational changes in sales and marketing will better position the company’s aftermarket business for strategic and synergistic growth. Fontana, Lara and Samagalski will report directly to Tom Tecklenburg, vice president of Dayco’s North American aftermarket.

“With the addition of the sales and marketing expertise and leadership provided by TJ, Tyler and Shannon to an already solid regional team, we’re well positioned to accelerate the growth of the business, while also improving customer satisfaction,” said Tom Tecklenburg.

Dayco is a global leader in the research, design, manufacture and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture and industrial applications.

Dayco has more than 40 locations in 22 countries and over 4,500 associates.

www.dayco.com