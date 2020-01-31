People & Places: Corporate moves in January 2020

People & Places, January 2020



Tim Kolbus, Integrated Supply Network

Tim Kolbus has been appointed chief executive officer of Integrated Supply Network, the Lakeland, Fla.-based distributor of automotive tools, equipment, and supplies. Prior to his appointment as CEO, Kolbus served the organization as chief supply chain officer. Kolbus held several senior leadership roles with Arrow Electronics prior to joining ISN, spending much of his career developing end to end supply chain solutions for Arrow’s partners, similar to how ISN is developing its partnerships with the top manufacturers and customers in the automotive tool, equipment and supplies space.

Joe Kyriakoza, IHS Markit

Joe Kyriakoza has been named to the new role of vice president and general manager of Automotive Marketing Services for IHS Markit. Kyriakoza will be responsible for overseeing the strategy, sales and product functions for the business across digital and offline marketing, including audiences and measurement. His team leads efforts to aid OEMs, dealers, and affiliates in making better decisions and driving stronger results for their various marketing initiatives by ensuring Polk Audience and Measurement solutions by IHS Markit are available through all tech and media channels and platforms. Kyriakoza joins IHS Markit after spending nearly five years at Oracle, most recently as Group VP, North American Brand Sales for Oracle Data Cloud.

David Mondragon, IHS Markit

David Mondragon has been named vice president, Integrated Marketing and Incentive Management Solutions for IHS Markit. Mondragon will lead the development and launch of new innovative products and services leveraging IHS Markit industry-leading data assets with automotive Mastermind (part of IHS Markit) technologies. The goal is to establish a new foundational platform for OEMs at tier 1, 2 & 3 to support core functions of loyalty, retention and conquest as well as new capabilities in incentive planning and optimization. Mondragon brings to IHS Markit deep automotive experience from OEM to retailer. His career includes more than 30 years at Ford Motor Company, including President & CEO of Ford Canada as well as U.S. Executive Director roles in both Sales and Marketing.

Kevin Brimble, ACDelco

Kevin Brimble has been promoted to ACDelco’s new national sales and marketing manager, at Customer Care and Aftersales, General Motors of Canada. He brings a diverse background of field, finance, marketing and sales experience with 20 years at General Motors of Canada. In addition to managing sales for ACDelco Canada’s aftermarket customers, Brimble will assume all marketing and communications responsibilities. He will be working with the ACDelco field sales and marketing team to support ACDelco’s sales initiatives, including their business partner loyalty programs.

Sue Godschalk, Federated

Federated Auto Parts has promoted Sue Godschalk to president. During her 34-year career at Federated Auto Parts, Godschalk has held a number of management and financial roles of increasing responsibility, including office manager, assistant general manager, treasurer and most recently, vice president of the group. Early in her career, she worked as a jobber store manager, learning the business from the ground up before joining Federated soon after it was formed. Godschalk and her husband Herb reside in Staunton, Virginia and are active in their church and community.

Paul Oleandi, BPI

Brake Parts Inc (BPI) has promoted Paul Oleandi to the position of sales director of national/key accounts. In his new role at BPI, Oleandi will be responsible for business development for the Raybestos and Maval brands for assigned key accounts across the U.S. This is an essential part of BPI’s growth strategy. Oleandi joined BPI in 2015, serving in a variety of roles, including director of sales and business development manager. A member of the Young Auto Care Network Group (YANG), Oleandi has 17 years of experience in the auto care industry.

Simon Sproule, FCA

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) has named Simon Sproule as its chief communications officer. In addition, Sproule was named head of North America communications. The appointment is effective February 3, 2020. Sproule joins FCA from Aston Martin Lagonda where he served as vice president and chief marketing officer. In that role, he was responsible for leading an integrated marketing and corporate communications function that also included the company’s corporate affairs and corporate social responsibility initiatives. Prior to Aston Martin, Sproule held positions of increasing global responsibility in communications at Tesla, Nissan Motor Company, and Ford Motor Company.

Ardit Shameti, Ateq

Ateq TPMS Tools has announced the promotion of Ardit Shameti to technical repairs. Shameti’s new responsibilities will include vehicle testing, tool repairs, TPMS validation, and technical support. Shameti will continue to work closely with the technical support and database team. “I’m looking forward to watching him take on the new role in Technical Repairs.” Shameti has been with Ateq since the spring of 2017. He began his career as a TPMS technical support technician and quickly learned about the TPMS industry. Shameti’s outstanding customer service skills and knowledge about TPMS make him a perfect fit for this role. “I am looking forward to taking on this role,” said Shameti. “It will be a new challenge, however, I know that I’m prepared to do everything I can to provide the best TPMS solution.”

Kerri Gulick, National Pronto

Kerri Gulick has been promoted to director of marketing and communications for Grapevine, Tex.-based parts distributor National Pronto Association. Gulick began her career with National Pronto in 1999 and has held many roles within the organization during her tenure, including director of corporate meetings, office manager, corporate secretary and member services. Gulick has spent the past five years focusing on corporate responsibilities and leading membership meeting and event planning for National Pronto Association and the Automotive Parts Services Group (The Group). She will now be responsible for working with the Pronto membership, supplier partners and the headquarters team to develop and communicate marketing plans, promotions and programs throughout the supply chain.

Lenny Levac, Liqui Moly

Liqui Moly has doubled its staff in the Canadian market. Lenny Levac has been named director of sales, Canada and will oversee the expansion. Levac has been with Liqui Moly since 2013, most recently as business development manager for North America. Prior to that role, he had been sales manager in Canada. His responsibilities will include increasing brand awareness in Canada, expanding market penetration of existing Liqui Moly product lines, increasing Liqui Moly presence in the region and adding new product lines to the Canadian market.

Luke Kusher, Kukui

Luke Kusher has joined Kukui as the new vice president of strategic partnerships. Kukui is a supplier of integrated marketing automation and business analytics solutions for the automotive industry, Kusher comes to Kukui from MechcanicNet, now Epicor, where he led their business development efforts for over 15 years.

Rick Sage, Kukui

Kukui has also expanded its marketing team to support new product initiatives with the addition of Rick Sage as director of marketing and creative services. Sage brings over a decade of marketing and branding expertise most recently as vice president of marketing and brand strategy with Honest1.

Stefan Janols, Spectra Premium

The Swedish branch of Spectra Premium, based in Trollhättan, Sweden, has a new managing director. Stefan Janols has joined Spectra Premium AB, bringing with him a strong background in industrial management, particularly in the automotive industry where he occupied key research & development, sales, production and quality management roles for Swedish OEM companies such as Autoliv (automotive safety supplier) and Plastal (automotive thermoplastics). Janols will be responsible for managing Spectra Premium’s European OEM operations and supporting business development activities.