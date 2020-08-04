PartsLink to distribute Saleri cooling products in Canada and U.S.

New Jersey-based parts distributor PartsLink will distribute Saleria cooling products in North America.

The Italian manufacturer of automotive cooling components has announced that Partslink will be its North American partner, with the ultimate goal of increasing Saleri’s aftermarket and OEM sales in the region.

Aftermarket sales director Marco Pinnacoli and sales manager for North America Sara Serlunghi said they are both confident that Partslink will secure the growth that Saleri has envisioned for itself, as the leading OEM cooling technology manufacturer in the Europe.

Saleri supplies original equipment to auto companies including Audi, BMW, Ferrari, Fiat, Ford, Maserati, PSA, Opel, Aston Martin, and Porsche. It has recently added contracts for Hyundai, Mercedes, McLaren, and Lombardini.

The company has demonstrated a deep commitment to research and development over many years, actively collaborating with car manufacturers to help reduce their vehicles’ fuel consumption and CO2 emissions. This work has resulted in many innovative solutions, such as electric pumps for the main engine circuit and auxiliary applications.

Partslink, which acts as a parts distributor and sales agency for Canada and the U.S., said it is proud to add Saleri to its growing portfolio of premium European brands.

Partslink has its own warehouse in New Jersey. Its portfolio includes Pierburg, Kolbenschmidt, Suplex coil springs, RTS suspension, and Facet engine management components.

www.saleri.it

www.partslink-usa.com