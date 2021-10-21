Ontario utility to add to electrification infrastructure

A new subsidiary from Ontario Power Generation will set up electrification and charging infrastructure for transit agencies and corporate fleets.

PowerOn will support large-scale electrification projects to help power vehicles using clean electricity. It will provide solutions encompassing all electrical infrastructure from the electricity grid connection to vehicle chargers, including:

Infrastructure delivery and project management;

Operations and maintenance;

On-site generation, battery storage and back-up power; and,

Smart charging and energy management.

Instead of fleets having to take on the risk of construction and operation of charging infrastructure, PowerOn will do that instead. This, it said in an announcement, will simplifying the process, allowing fleets to focus on core operations.