Oily pennies paying shop owner ordered to pay up with real cash

A shop owner in the U.S. who paid out a former employee’s final payment in oily pennies with an expletive note attached has been ordered to repay the employee and other ex-staffers.

Miles Walker and A OK Luxury Autoworks in Georgia will have to pay Andreas Flaten and eight other employees more than $39,000, according to a report from People. The judgment from the Northern District of Georgia Newnan Division broke down the payments as $19,967 in back wages and $19,697 in “liquidated damages.”

Walker and his company were also ordered to take down any and all photographs and references of Flaten from its website and social media pages. The judgment also has to be posted in “conspicuous places” around the shop.

The U.S. Department of Labor filed a complaint against Walker and the shop following a complaint from Flaten that he hadn’t received his final paycheque. In retaliation, Walker dropped off 91,500 oil-covered pennies, his paystub and an expletive message onto Flaten’s driveway.